Alongside Dionne Warwick as the diva who’s the most entertaining follow on Twitter, Cher is 75 this week and has had a fascinating career, a constant set of comebacks that continue to surprise – we remember Jo Whiley playing Believe on Radio 1 for the first time and saying “Unbelievably that’s the new single from Cher!”. Some of the clips in this are likely to be pretty familiar – you can probably cue in that bored-looking bloke who stands in between her and Sonny during their Pops performance – but there’ll be some surprises, not just from chart shows but also myriad chat shows.