CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In what has become an offseason that created the perfect storm for change, Brad Underwood has found some level of consistency. To be clear, change doesn’t mean institutional disarray. Yes, Illinois lost all three assistant men’s basketball coaches after earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season. Perhaps you’ve heard. Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman took assistant coaching jobs at Kentucky. Stephen Gentry took an assistant coaching job at Gonzaga, his alma mater. The only time Illinois experienced a complete overhaul of its staffs occurred when Lon Kruger was hired to replace Lou Henson in 1996-97 and when John Groce was hired to replace Bruce Weber in 2012-13.