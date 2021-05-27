Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pricing Pressures, Inflation Indicators, and Crypto Concerns

By Beaumont Capital
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePricing pressures continue to plague manufacturers as supply chain issues persist and activity eases off highs, though the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index remains firmly in growth territory. Economists continue to speculate about if/when these price increases will filter through to consumers, and currency developments have us wondering how much of that consumer base could be international. And as many investors chase top performers—often to their own detriment—inflation anxiety continues to make its presence felt in the markets, though it does appear to be easing somewhat. Are you aware of how different asset classes typically behave in varying inflationary environments? And as volatility continues in the crypto market amid talk of increased regulation out of China—Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 after dramatic weekend losses—what regulatory approach are other major governments taking?

www.etftrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Trade Deficit#Consumer Price Inflation#Market Volatility#Market Demand#Us Inflation#Consumer Demand#Fed#Bcm#Blog Investbcm Com#Pricing Pressures#Inflation Fears#Indicators#Inflation Anxiety#Historic Inflation#Currency Developments#Inflationary Environments#Chinese Currency Strength#Price Increases#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Dips on Strong US Economic Data

In commodities news this week, the price of gold has taken a tumble heading into the weekend. The safe-haven precious metal had been trading steadily through the early part of the week but has lost ground on strong US economic data. This pushed prices of both gold and other commodities lower yesterday as trader concern grows over how the Fed may handle any economic overheating. Tapering has been rumored throughout the week and has clearly injected some fear into the market. Key data will come later today when the US releases non-farm payroll numbers.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to modest gains above mid-0.7100s, lacks follow-through

NZD/USD witnessed a modest short-covering bounce on Friday amid oversold conditions. Thursday’s upbeat US macro releases continued underpinning the USD and capped gains. The market focus will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). The NZD/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily...
Businessactionforex.com

Positive Data From The US Indicates Quick Economic Recovery, Fueling Fears Of Accelerating Inflation

Yesterday, the US Labor Department reported that 978,000 jobs were created in May, far above analysts’ forecasts of 654,000. The average number of initial jobless claims fell from 562,000 to 428,000. On the one hand, these statistics are a good sign of economic recovery. On the other hand, the faster the economy recovers, the more likely the Fed will start to scale back its stimulus measures in order to avoid a further rise in inflation. The non-farm payrolls report is expected to be released today. Positive data could lead to a strengthening of the dollar index. But analysts argue that this report will not be so good.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Suggest Continuation

Gold markets have initially fallen during the course of the week as people were concerned about the idea of the Federal Reserve tapering, but after the jobs number on Friday came out a little lighter than “feared”, that suggests that the market is not going to have to worry about the Federal Reserve tapering. That being the case, the market should continue to see a lot of upward momentum in anything that is not the US dollar, and of course gold is the antithesis of the greenback.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty End Lower On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rates unchanged, assured ample liquidity and pledged to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary, as widely expected. Rate-sensitive banks and financials succumbed to selling pressure as the central...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar rally fizzles as NFP disappointment

The U.S. jobs report was a major disappointment and the dollar fell sharply against all of the major currencies in response as 10 year Treasury yields slipped nearly 4%. Turns out, the decline in consumer confidence, lower service and manufacturing ISM employment measures were the most telling leading indicators for non-farm payrolls. Despite widespread re-openings, job creation did not live up to lofty expectations. Payrolls rose by only 559K against expectations for 671K increase. This is a solid number by any measure but investors can say goodbye to taper talk in June. With two subpar job reports, the Federal Reserve who meets later this month have the perfect excuses to avoid talking about reducing in asset purchases. There’s significant division within the central bank on how to manage inflation. Fed President Harker says it is time to think about tapering but Fed President Mester thinks more progress needs to made on the labor market – both are nonvoting members of the FOMC this year.
Businessinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index prints lower after weak non-farm payrolls data

The US dollar index declined after the relatively weak non-farm payroll data. The American economy added more than 559k jobs in May. The unemployment rate moved below 6% while wages rose. The US dollar index (DXY) darted lower after the US published the relatively strong non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. It...
AgricultureInvestorPlace

2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

One of the big stories in the market this year has been the rise of commodities. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC), which tracks a basket of broad-based commodity futures, is up 28.4% so far this year, compared to the S&P 500’s 12% gain over the same period. Commodity prices have been rising due to the global economic recovery and inflationary concerns. And that has brought attention to agriculture stocks.
StocksJournal-News

Stocks rise on Wall Street as jobs report calms Fed fears

Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy. Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds to 0.7200 after US May jobs report

NZD/USD rose sharply amid renewed USD weakness on Friday. NZD/USD remains on track to post modest weekly losses. US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 after NFP-inspired drop. After spending the majority of the day consolidating the weekly losses around 0.7050, the NZD/USD pair staged a decisive rebound during the American trading hours and was last seen gaining 0.8% on the day at 0.7200.
Stockscaposts.com

Stocks slide as hot jobs data sparks inflation concerns

A meme stock is any publicly traded company that is benefiting from the forces described above – a band of ordinary investors who are using social media to drive interest in the company's shares. GameStop and AMC are the two most notable examples. USA TODAYLike GameStop, AMC stock is now riding the Reddit wave: What is a meme stock and is it right for your market portfolio? 08:52 06/03/2021.
BusinessInside Nova

Inflation fears fuel housing-affordability concerns

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. For months, the public has been told not to worry – threats of inflation and rising mortgage-interest rates were unlikely to put a damper on the booming housing market. Maybe it’s time to worry...
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Equity indices trade flat, RBI keeps interest rates on hold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo on key interest rates. At 10:25 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 94 points or 0.18 per cent at 52,327 while the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX slips as dollar gets data boost; Malaysia stocks slide

* S.Korea's won slips for a third straight day * Indonesia's shares snap six-day winning streak * Philippines' annual inflation in May remains steady By Sameer Manekar June 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped on Friday, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading declines, as positive economic data from the United States supported the dollar and again raised concerns of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Regional equities were largely muted, though Malaysian shares lost nearly a percent as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns. The won weakened 0.5% and was set for its third consecutive session of losses, while the baht slipped 0.3% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong private payrolls data on Thursday. All eyes now turn to U.S. May non-farm payrolls data later in the day, where a significant jump in the number of jobs added is expected, providing more fodder to talk of the Fed moving away from its current dovish policy settings. "We expect Asian equities and currencies to be on the back foot today given the lead from the U.S. but traction will be limited ahead of the U.S. data," said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities. "We see prospect for a bigger bounce in the U.S. dollar over the short term against Asian FX, assuming that payrolls are not overly weak." So far, Asia's risk-sensitive markets have held firm on the Fed's assurances that its policy will remain dovish in the near-term, but signs of strong economic recovery raise bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of stimulus. Most regional currencies were on track to post weekly losses with the exception of Malaysia's ringgit, which was set to bag a modest gain. Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the ringgit weakened about 0.2% on Friday. Malaysia reported 8,209 new daily coronavirus cases and 103 new deaths on Thursday. "Successful containment of COVID spread over the coming weeks could see ringgit softness dissipate or even play catch up with Asian peers excluding Japan," analysts at Maybank said. In the Philippines, shares recovered some ground lost in the previous session, while the peso was largely unchanged after the archipelago's annual inflation in May remained steady for a third straight month. Indonesian stocks snapped a six-day winning streak, while the rupiah depreciated 0.3% to its lowest in a week. India's Nifty 50 edged higher in the early trade to hover near record highs. India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity later on Friday. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would have been justifiably expected to ease further in response to the devastating COVID crisis. But (it) will probably stay on hold with regards to headline policy tools," Mizuho bank said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.6 basis points to 6.470% ** Philippine c.bank sees CPI within target by second-half ** Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0411 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.05 -6.3 <.N2 -0.4 5.46 4 25> China.
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

Bottleneck in Commodities and Inflation Concerns

Early this week, President Joe Biden suspended oil drilling rights and explorations in a large part of the US Arctic territory, which will effectively stop new production of crude oil from the region during his presidency and reverses a pro-drilling philosophy that the Trump administration practiced. Commodity price inflation has...