Bitcoin has always been the talk of the media since its sudden popularity and rise in value. At the start, bitcoin wasn’t something that was taken seriously until 2011 onwards where it kept increasing in value as more and more people invested in it. What was 10 cents per bitcoin is now $60,000 per bitcoin and this value is just going to increase in the near future where analysts predict it can even hit the $100,000 mark. This is the reason why many analysts singularly agree that bitcoin has been the most valuable and profitable asset in this decade.