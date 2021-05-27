Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 7 Thursday night

Effective: 2021-06-05 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 137 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Vermilion Parish FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR