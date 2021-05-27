Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 7 Thursday night

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until seven Thursday night. Thunderstorms are developing along a line from southwest Missouri into central Illinois. These storms will move east-southeastward through the afternoon, posing a risk of large hail and damaging winds. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 20 miles south of Joplin MO to 35 miles east of Mattoon IL.

