Better-for-You Natural Sodas
PURA Soda is a South Africa-based company that makes natural sodas with just five simple ingredients, appealing to health-conscious consumers who want to enjoy the taste of carbonated beverages in a better-for-you way. The brand's naturally flavored carbonated drinks have just 65 calories, no artificial sweeteners, colors, animal byproducts or synthetic ingredients. In fact, the soda brand's five flavors come to life thanks to a simple mix of highly carbonated soda water, citric acid, sodium benzoate, cane sugar and natural flavors.www.trendhunter.com