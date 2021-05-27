Better-for-You Natural Sodas

If the deliciousness of Blueberry Switchel and Pineapple Upside-Down Drink have taught us anything, it’s that this summer calls for as many new and exciting beverages as possible. It’s high time to celebrate both the arrival of warm weather and the long-awaited return of hugs from our loved ones, and there’s no better way to do that than with an ice-cold glass of something that takes you by surprise. This week, let that pleasant surprise come to you in the form of coffee soda, a drink whose ingredients are likely already hanging out inside your cabinets.