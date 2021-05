Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a riff on our ongoing series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Below are picks to help break out of the Spring and Summer blues we so often rely on and add some other colors to your closet. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.