A crash involving two trucks killed 59-year-old Robert Mullen and injured 4 people in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On Tuesday, a crash between two trucks claimed life of 59-year-old Robert Mullen and injured four people in Phoenix, as per reports.

The Phoenix Police Department said that the incident occurred when a pickup truck was heading east on Cactus Road and attempted to turn left onto 43rd Avenue. Police allege that the pickup truck failed to yield to another truck going west as the driver turned left.

On arrival, medics rushed the driver of the westbound truck to the hospital where he was declared deceased, according to police. The deceased man was identified as 59-year-old Robert Mullen. All four people in the truck heading east did not receive serious injuries, according to authorities. Phoenix police said that impairment did not play a factor in the wreck.

Authorities are trying to find the cause of the crash.

May 27, 2021