newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

A crash involving two trucks killed 59-year-old Robert Mullen and injured 4 people in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Khaj9_0aDac88p00
A crash involving two trucks killed 59-year-old Robert Mullen and injured 4 people in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On Tuesday, a crash between two trucks claimed life of 59-year-old Robert Mullen and injured four people in Phoenix, as per reports.

The Phoenix Police Department said that the incident occurred when a pickup truck was heading east on Cactus Road and attempted to turn left onto 43rd Avenue. Police allege that the pickup truck failed to yield to another truck going west as the driver turned left.

On arrival, medics rushed the driver of the westbound truck to the hospital where he was declared deceased, according to police. The deceased man was identified as 59-year-old Robert Mullen. All four people in the truck heading east did not receive serious injuries, according to authorities. Phoenix police said that impairment did not play a factor in the wreck.

Authorities are trying to find the cause of the crash.

May 27, 2021

Discover more Arizona Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Arizona region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Accident#Killed Crash#Az#City Police#Arizona Accident News#Valiant Advocates#59 Year Old Robert Mullen#Man#Wrongful Death Attorneys#Medics#43rd Avenue#Authorities#Cactus Road#Impairment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Eureka, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI accident caused minor injuries to a passenger on F Street (Eureka, CA)

A DUI accident caused minor injuries to a passenger on F Street (Eureka, CA) On Thursday, a passenger was hurt and a driver was detained following a DUI crash on F Street. The two-vehicle collision took place at around 7:40 p.m. at the Henderson Street intersection. Officers mentioned that the white car was heading south on F Street while the red car was traveling west on Henderson Street. The white vehicle did not stop for a red light and the red car had the green but could not stop in time to avoid the crash.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

Man critically injured in a motorcycle crash in northwest Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Thursday morning, a motorcycle crash left a man in critical condition. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department mentioned that the single-vehicle crash took pace just before 12:30 a.m. May 27 on N. Durango Drive, north of Grand Montecito Parkway. According to police, a 2009 BMW motorcycle was heading northbound on Durango when it struck a raised median, throwing off the bike rider in the process.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Nationwide Report

A motorcycle crash on Mount Lemmon causes traffic delays (Tucson, AZ)

A motorcycle crash on Mount Lemmon causes traffic delays (Tucson, AZ) The traffic was snarled after a motorcycle accident on Mount Lemmon near Geology vista. Officials with the Pima County Sheriff Department asked the people to avoid Mount Lemmon and adopt alternate routes. Deputy James Allerton reported that a motorcycle crashed on the left side of the roadway and suffered injuries.
Houston, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash kills a motorcyclist on 610 Loop (Houston, TX)

A single-vehicle crash kills a motorcyclist on 610 Loop (Houston, TX) A single-vehicle crash claimed life of a motorcyclist on 610 Loop. Southbound freeway towards US 59 was shut down after the solo-vehicle crash, which took place at around 8:40pm last night. HPD and HFD units immediately arrived at the crash scene and conducted CPR on the bike rider after which he was rushed to a hospital but the biker later succumbed to his injuries.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Artesia Boulevard (Long Beach, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Artesia Boulevard (Long Beach, CA) On Wednesday, a woman lost her life after a vehicle struck her on Artesia Boulevard. The fatal incident happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the Orange Avenue intersection. As per reports, a 29-year-old Long Beach man driving westbound on 1997 BMW 528i hit the woman. The man remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. On arrival, medics rushed the victim to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Baker, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Interstate 15 (Baker, CA)

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Interstate 15 (Baker, CA) On Thursday, one person suffered injuries in a semi-truck accident on Interstate 15. The incident happened at about 5:19 a.m. near Mile Marker 143 wherein two vehicles were involved. On arrival, officers located two semis with one of them on fire. Emergency crews airlifted one victim to a trauma center with serious injuries.