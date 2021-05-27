Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports over 80,000 fully vaccinated, 21 new COVID-19 cases

By Gordon Jackson
WLFI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, May 27, 674 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,624,782 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,476,779 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 80,504 have been fully vaccinated.

www.wlfi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Warren, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Clinton, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Health
City
Fulton, IN
City
Montgomery, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Department#Health Department#Isdh#Wlfi#Hoosiers#Vaccination Dashboard#Deaths#Benton#Miami#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Indiana StateWISH-TV

ISDH: 559 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health. ISDH says 559 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 16. A total of 735,999 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. ISDH says six more Hoosiers have died...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

West Lafayette Ends Enforcement Of City Mask Mandate

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis issued an executive order Friday ending the enforcement of the city’s mask-wearing ordinance. The move followed Thursday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks or socially distance. Dennis reiterated Friday he will urge...