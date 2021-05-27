ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports over 80,000 fully vaccinated, 21 new COVID-19 cases
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, May 27, 674 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,624,782 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,476,779 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 80,504 have been fully vaccinated.www.wlfi.com