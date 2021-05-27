newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Biden’s bid to tax inherited assets could be a documentation nightmare for wealthy heirs

By Darla Mercado, CFP®, @darla_mercado
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder current law, assets that pass directly to heirs benefit from a provision in the tax code known as the “step-up in basis.” This means the basis of the asset is valued as of the owner’s date of death. President Joe Biden is calling for the elimination of the step-up...

www.cnbc.com
Income TaxCincinnati Herald

Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Begin in July

President Joe Biden has declared that “help is here” for families with children who will begin receiving advanced monthly payments from the child tax credit. For tax year 2021, the Internal Revenue Service reported that families claiming the credit will receive up to $3,000 per qualifying child between the ages of 6 and 17 at the end of 2021. They will receive $3,600 per qualifying child under age six at the end of 2021. Previously the amount of the CTC was up to $2,000 per qualifying child under the age of 17 at the end of the year.
Income TaxStreet.Com

Understanding Progressive, Regressive, and Flat Taxes

The taxes you pay on your income and purchases can take several forms, including progressive tax, regressive tax, and flat taxes. But what is a progressive tax? And how does it compare to a regressive or flat tax?. What is a progressive tax?. A progressive tax is when the tax...
Income TaxStreet.Com

What Is a Wealth Tax?

It's likely you've heard the term "wealth tax" on the news over the past few years. In the discussions leading up to recent federal elections, some candidates often explained the pros and cons of this tax, in which they proposed collecting from the wealthiest Americans. Let's take a closer look at what a tax on the wealthy would mean for U.S. taxpayers.
Presidential Electionflanewsonline.com

Biden’s first $6 trillion budget: Taxes on the rich increased

Personal income tax hiked to 39.6 percent: Corporate tax hiked from 21 percent to 28 percent. Fiscal deficit is projected to rise to an all-time high of ₹3.7 trillion. Washington: US President Joe Biden made his debut. The highest allocation of the trillion 6 trillion budget is for the management of the Pentagon and other government offices.
Income TaxPosted by
St. Joseph Post

IRS: 1.8M more COVID stimulus payments sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — Last week, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced they have disbursed more than 1.8 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent two weeks of the effort brings...
Income Taxgoodmenproject.com

Hey, Wealthy Tax Cheat, Hearing Any Footsteps Yet?

Cheating on your taxes — if you happen to be filthy rich — has never been easier. Or more lucrative. So we’re learning from a new surge of scholarship and research from academics, activists, and veteran tax attorneys. Our richest aren’t just paying a smaller share of their income and wealth in taxes than average Americans. Many of our rich, the data show, are barely paying any tax at all.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Money Now, Taxes Later With Prepaid Forward Contracts

If your uncle, best friend or bank loans you money, is it taxable? Nope, not if it’s a real loan. But the loan or income distinction lands many people in trouble with the IRS. Besides, interest rates on risky loans like litigation funding and pre-IPO stock are high, and you might not be able to deduct the interest. Even worse, if a loan is forgiven—even a nonrecourse loan—it is cancellation of debt income (COD). The tax code says not having to pay back a loan is just like cash. How about a sale? If you receive money for selling your stock or assigning half of your expected lawsuit recovery, it is income. Can you get money up front that is not a loan, but that also isn’t income when you receive it? The answer to this riddle is yes, with a variable prepaid forward contract. Because the transaction is a sale, you might assume it is taxed now.
Income TaxCNET

What to know if you're waiting for that unemployment tax refund from the IRS

Two weeks ago, the IRS announced that it would automatically begin issuing tax refunds on 2020 unemployment benefits. That means that if you treated your unemployment checks as income when you filed your tax return this year, the IRS will retroactively be offering a tax break on the first $10,200 (or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly). Millions of Americans are slated to receive the unemployment insurance tax refunds as part of new rules under the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WGAU

Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal offers major new initiatives like child and elder care subsidies, generous tax credits for families and the working poor, and free community college. It also promises politically freighted tax increases on the wealthy and corporations and would give domestic Cabinet departments significantly bigger budget increases than the Pentagon.
Income TaxStreet.Com

What is the Generation-Skipping Tax?

Estate taxes can take a big bite out of your family's wealth. In the past, one strategy to reduce estate taxes was to "skip" a generation of heirs to avoid the double estate tax liability that would have occurred if there were two transfers (one from parent to child and another from child to grandchild).
Presidential ElectionBloomberg

Biden Budget Shows Focus on Wealth Redistribution, Not Growth

President Joe Biden’s budget on Friday revealed a blueprint for addressing long-standing inequities in the U.S. economy, rather than serving as a game-changer for the nation’s weakened economic-growth trend of recent years. Biden’s program breaks with recent presidents’ budgets, which promised that policy proposals would turbo-charge gross domestic product. Biden’s...
Income Taxswfinstitute.org

Family Offices Watch as Biden Wants Retroactive Capital Gains Tax Rate

U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed US$ 6 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April. This would mean it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates. Biden seeks to increase the top tax rate on capital gains to 43.4% from 23.8% for households with income over $1 million. To have this come true, U.S. Congress must pass any hikes and retroactive effective dates.