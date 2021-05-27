Biden’s bid to tax inherited assets could be a documentation nightmare for wealthy heirs

If your uncle, best friend or bank loans you money, is it taxable? Nope, not if it’s a real loan. But the loan or income distinction lands many people in trouble with the IRS. Besides, interest rates on risky loans like litigation funding and pre-IPO stock are high, and you might not be able to deduct the interest. Even worse, if a loan is forgiven—even a nonrecourse loan—it is cancellation of debt income (COD). The tax code says not having to pay back a loan is just like cash. How about a sale? If you receive money for selling your stock or assigning half of your expected lawsuit recovery, it is income. Can you get money up front that is not a loan, but that also isn’t income when you receive it? The answer to this riddle is yes, with a variable prepaid forward contract. Because the transaction is a sale, you might assume it is taxed now.