With Averett agreement, less time for a law degree

By From staff reports
GoDanRiver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverett University inked an agreement Wednesday eliminating some hurdles for students wanting to obtain a law degree. The Danville-based university is partnering — for the first time — with Appalachian School of Law in Grundy to provide two new educational pathways. Representatives from both schools signed the partnership agreement Wednesday.

