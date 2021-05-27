Sanctuary at Haafsville

Four Jim Thorpe Area High School students who also take courses at Lehigh Carbon Community College will split $6,000 in scholarship money from the Krysta Hankee Memorial Fund. Hankee was a Northwestern Lehigh and New York University graduate who saved five people through organ donation. The scholarship fund honors her memory by recognizing students who show scholarship, leadership, involvement in school and service to the community. Pictured from left are William Hankee with recipients Brandy Montemuro, Olivia Wolfe, Kaitlyn Day and Ella Farnell as well as Christine Hankee. For more information about the Krysta Hankee Memorial Fund, visit.