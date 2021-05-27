Kansas, Missouri Republican senators will vote to block plan for Jan. 6 commission

All four Republican senators from Kansas and Missouri will vote to block creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The proposal, which passed the House last week, would be modeled on the bipartisan panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks two decades ago. The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the measure as early as Thursday, but it’s unlikely to win enough GOP support to clear the chamber’s 60-vote threshold for passage.