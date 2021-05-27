Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South San Francisco, CA

Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Annie

By Editor
everythingsouthcity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth San Francisco, CA May 27, 2021 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. Chockablock with personality, Annie is a dreamboat of a dog. Annie is a six-year-old spayed female Australian Cattle dog mix. Typical of her breed, her energy levels and focus are exceptional. Annie will thrive in an active home with a family committed to providing her with oodles of play and running time. Annie is the life of the party too and loves the company of other high-energy and social dogs. Her exuberance would more than likely be too much for small children, so Annie’s ideal home would adults only or a family with older children. Friendly, goofy and affectionate, Annie would be a delightful addition to an energetic family. Looking for a fun-loving and silly dog who will have you playing the name game in no time ? Ask for Annie ID# A892857.

everythingsouthcity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South San Francisco, CA
Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Dog#Cattle#Pet#Pet Of#Spca Chockablock#Australian#Phs#Adoptions#Home#Personality#Visit Www Phs Spca Org#Appointment#Social#Oodles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
U.S. PoliticsBGR

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.