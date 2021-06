If you have a life insurance, you might wonder whether selling your policy is a good idea. Many Americans are interested in using their policies to fund retirement, and a life settlement is one of their options. Retirement funds don’t go as far as they used to, and people in their 30s, 40s and 50s today have to consider what they’ll actually need to have put away to survive by the time they reach retirement age. As with any investment, there are pros and cons to a life settlement. You shouldn’t rush to surrender your policy to get money when you can settle for more cash. To learn more about the process in-depth, you can review a comprehensive guide on the best life settlement companies in 2021.