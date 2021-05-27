YP EP!C Series - !nnovation

There are countless proverbs around the world talking about plumbers having dripping taps, blacksmiths having wooden spoons or goldsmith’s children having no jewels. At the end of the day, those who spend their day putting their skills to the service of others don’t always practice what they preach when it comes to their own lives. I feel like this adage holds true when it comes to some Design Systems as well. As Product Designers and UX professionals, we spend our lives getting to the root of user problems, challenging assumptions and building the best possible solutions to help folks do what they need to do as easily and effectively as possible.