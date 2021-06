Beyond Meat has announced a new promotion that will offer consumers free Beyond Burger packs every Friday starting on May 28, 2021 through July 2, 2021 for hungry patrons to pick up. The complimentary burgers can be obtained through the Ibotta app where consumers will be able to pick them up while supplies last. The brand is expecting to give away 50,000 burger packs during the promotion, which will no doubt come as welcome news to consumers curious to try them out on their barbecue.