Remote Workers Leery Of Surveillance Used To Monitor Productivity

By Cullen Paradis
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic has more companies than ever turning to digital tracking services to monitor employees, but experts warn the technology could accidentally run afoul of privacy laws. Even beyond legal implications, installing invasive tracking measures could drive employees away. With so many companies switching to work from home, there’s been...

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

#Productivity#Data Protection#Remote Monitoring#Tracking Data#Surveillance#Information Technologies#Cctv#Europol#The European Union#Companies#Ifw#European Union#Monitoring Technologies#Invasive Monitoring#Digital Tracking Services#Location Tracking#Cnbc Intrusive Monitoring#Biometric Data#Heat Sensors#Algorithms
