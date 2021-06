In the wake of its recent announcement of a leadership transition, AAHOA has appointed hotel industry veteran Ken Greene to serve as interim president/CEO. “Ken will be leading the association in an interim capacity during a critical time for AAHOA members and the hotel industry,” said Biran Patel, chairman, AAHOA. “We are confident his experience, relationships and extensive knowledge and appreciation of the industry are the perfect fit to serve in this capacity as AAHOA members continue down the road to recovery.”