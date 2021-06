If winning a military battle is defined by the accomplishment of one’s military objectives, then Hamas won the current round of violence with its very first ballistic barrage on Jerusalem a couple of weeks ago. Israel, on the other hand, won’t win, can’t win and doesn’t even dream of winning. Like in recent “rounds”, all Israel hopes to achieve is an “image of victory”. Despite its military might and destructive enthusiasm, Israel can’t prevail militarily because it doesn’t even remember what military objectives are or what they look like.