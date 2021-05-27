newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

16 Smart Steps To Take When You Receive An Unexpected Financial Windfall

By Expert Panel®
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReceiving an unexpected financial windfall such as a surprise raise or bonus is exciting—and can be fraught with temptation. A new set of wheels or the latest smartphone may be the fun way to spend the “extra” cash, but it’s wiser to think about the long term first. Treating yourself...

www.forbes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Interest Rates#Financial Services#Investments#Balance Of Payments#Financial Planning#Wealth Tax#Llc 2#Nfg Brokerage 3#Self Financial Inc#Phonexa Holdings#Roth Ira#Ceo S Right Hand 9#Green Dot 11#Lending Club#Beneficial State Bank#Unexpected Cash#Emergency Savings#Money#Investment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Marketsatoallinks.com

7 steps to start the financial recovery of your business

The financial recovery of companies engulfed by the crisis is neither an easy nor a quick process. The study also registered a 9.5% increase in indebted companies compared to the previous year. But it is possible to get out of the red. Then you ask … How to start the...
Businessmoneytalksnews.com

The Biggest Threat to Retirees, According to Financial Advisers

When people reach retirement — or even when they simply are close to that stage of their lives — one fear looms especially large, today’s financial advisers report. An overwhelming percentage of advisers — 79% — say clients who are in or near retirement worry about outliving their money in retirement, according to the first-ever Allianz Life RIA Retirement Risk Review Study.
Personal Financemyedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Receive a letter from the IRS? Here are the steps to take

If you receive a notice from the IRS, do not automatically assume it is correct and submit payment to make it go away. Because of all the recent tax law changes and so little time to implement the changes, the IRS can be wrong more often than you think. These IRS letters, called correspondent audits, need to be taken seriously, but not without undergoing a solid review. So what should you do if you receive one?
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

David Gardner: Five biggest misses I see on tax returns

With tax season (finally) over and preparers enjoying a well-earned rest, it may not be your first thought to review your tax return. We look at many of them in the busy season. While most are in good shape, pay close attention to these areas to make sure your careful tax planning results in actual savings.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

How To Gain Control Of Your Money — Creating A Successful Relationship With Your Finances

Each person's relationship to money is unique. It is colored by our history and impacts our financial wellbeing. When we think of money we may think of math equations and logical steps towards achieving wealth. However, financial decisions are often tied to emotional and behavioural responses. As Morgan Housel points out in his book, The Psychology of Money, “In the real world people don’t make financial decisions on a spreadsheet. They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where personal history, your own unique view of the world, ego, pride, marketing, and odd incentives are scrambled together.” Housel also points out that financial success is not connected to how smart an individual is, but more of a soft skill connected to behavioural patterns. Financial success is a combination of understanding your behaviours with money and creating systems to manage money.
Health Servicesreviewjournal.com

Should you save for a 12-month emergency fund? How to decide.

The conventional advice for how much money you should have saved in your emergency fund used to be three to six months worth of living expenses. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. As millions of people lost their jobs and blew through their savings, some financial experts began to question the...
EconomyMotley Fool

If You're About to Lose Federal Unemployment Benefits, Take These 4 Steps Now

Some states are ending boosted unemployment early. Here's what to do if yours is on that list. In mid-March, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. That $1.9 trillion relief package gave unemployment benefits a $300 weekly boost through early September and allowed self-employed and gig workers to continue collecting benefits as well. (Normally, those who are self-employed aren't entitled to unemployment.)
Kingston, ILPantagraph

Kingston: Converting your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA

As discussions loom about rising income tax rates, many Americans are turning their attention to tax planning. The decision to convert a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, like most planning decisions, is very personalized. Before weighing the advantages and disadvantages of a conversion, it may be helpful to review the differences in how traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are taxed. Contributions to traditional IRAs were made with pre-tax dollars, contributions and earnings grow tax-free, and distributions are tax-free. Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are subject to early withdrawal penalty taxes.
Personal FinanceBismarck Tribune

3 Ways to Get More Out of Your 401(k)

The more money you manage to save for retirement, the more financial flexibility you'll buy yourself as a senior. Not only that, but you'll need savings to compensate for the fact that while Social Security will pay you something, your monthly benefit may not come close to helping you cover your living expenses in full.
State College, PAState College

Rate Changes Don’t Have to Derail Your Retirement Plans

For those nearing or living in retirement, the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates lower for longer may trigger a hunt for yield. In this environment of ultra-low interest rates, investments like Treasury bonds aren’t yielding much, with CDs and money market accounts following suit. However, there are still opportunities available for those eyeing a shift into less risky assets. Patience, calm and perspective can help you navigate the terrain.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: What Have I Done To Myself By Filing For My Social Security Benefits Early?

Today's column addresses questions about potential effects of having filed early, making sure your benefits are actually suspended even if a representative mistakenly says you can't suspend them and potentially available benefits on an ex's record. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

Should you pay off your home mortgage early?

Many people who carry a home mortgage dream of the day when they will no longer face the burden of a monthly house bill. They want the financial freedom – and the satisfaction – of owning their home outright. Does that mean you should make paying off your mortgage early a priority? The answer depends on your circumstances and goals. One question you should ask yourself is, “Would the money you spend on your home loan be better spent on or invested in another financial opportunity?”
Personal Financenews8000.com

3 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Social Security Paycheck

You’ll probably rely on Social Security to at least help cover your senior living expenses. To that end, it pays to lock in the highest monthly benefit you can. Here are three easy ways to pull that off. 1. Boost your earnings with a side job. Some people assume that...
Personal Financeccr-mag.com

Life Insurance: 4 Things You’re Forgetting To Do

Life insurance is vital in so many ways. Marriages, debts, a new baby on the way, are all reasons to consider some sort of insurance policy. Life insurance, and as most people don’t realize it, will be your get-away plan when faced with life’s tragedies. Depending on the life insurance company you enlist, it can be cheap, affordable, and worth your while. But here are four things you might forget when it comes to life insurance.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

How to Get Lower Interest Rates on Federal, Private Student Loans

Most borrowers often consider the question of whether they can negotiate a lower interest rate on federal student loans. This was rattling around my mind as I was paying off my grad PLUS Loans. Thanks to an interest rate of 7.9%, I was paying hundreds of dollars each month in interest alone — it felt criminal.
Seattle, WAKING-5

How to figure out if annuities are right for your lifestyle and goals

SEATTLE — Annuities have a bad reputation in the financial world, so it's important to understand if and how that investment type fits in with your lifestyle and goals. The origin of annuities dates back to the Roman Empire. They offered families something called a "warrior’s annua" if they allowed their males to go to battle. It was the first known form of social security in the event a soldier died, and is the basis for today’s annuities.