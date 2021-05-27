16 Smart Steps To Take When You Receive An Unexpected Financial Windfall

Each person's relationship to money is unique. It is colored by our history and impacts our financial wellbeing. When we think of money we may think of math equations and logical steps towards achieving wealth. However, financial decisions are often tied to emotional and behavioural responses. As Morgan Housel points out in his book, The Psychology of Money, “In the real world people don’t make financial decisions on a spreadsheet. They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where personal history, your own unique view of the world, ego, pride, marketing, and odd incentives are scrambled together.” Housel also points out that financial success is not connected to how smart an individual is, but more of a soft skill connected to behavioural patterns. Financial success is a combination of understanding your behaviours with money and creating systems to manage money.