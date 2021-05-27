Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kanfer Shipping orders two LNG bunker vessels from Taizhou Yard

shalemarkets.com
 14 days ago

By Jasmina Ovcina Norwegian shipping company Kanfer Shipping AS has signed a contract with China-based Taizhou Wuzhou […]. The post Kanfer Shipping orders two LNG bunker vessels from Taizhou Yard appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.

www.shalemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Norwegian#Kanfer Shipping As#Taizhou Yard#Offshore Energy#Lng World News#Lng Bunker#Bunker Vessels#Taizhou Wuzhou#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Boats & Watercraftsmarinelink.com

Ulstein Verft Floats Out New Ship for Lindblad Expeditions

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft on Tuesday floated out the latest expedition cruise ship for U.S.-based Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. The new ship, National Geographic Resolution, is a sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance delivered in 2020, she is the second polar new build for the line. The 126-guest vessel...
Industryspglobal.com

Container shipping grapples with China ports operational delays

Many container shipping companies have been forced to draw contingency plans to mitigate supply chain disruptions stemming from operational delays in China as new COVID-19 related cases emerge in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. While Shenzhen has ports like Yantian...
Boats & Watercraftslngindustry.com

Large container ship converted to LNG arrives at Port of Hamburg

During the weekend, the 15 000 TEU Brussels Express sailed into its home port of Hamburg for the first time. It is the first large container ship in the world to have been converted to gas propulsion. In September 2020, when it was still named the Sajir, the ship went into the Huarun Dadong Dockyard in Shanghai, China. There, all the preparations had already been made to have a floating crane hoist the 1300 t LNG tank into the belly of the ship as well as to carry out other work related to the conversion.
Worldshalemarkets.com

LNG-powered tanker Fure Viten ready for maiden voyage

By Sanja Pekic Fure Viten, Swedish shipowner Furetank’s LNG-powered tanker, will soon start its maiden voyage from China shipyard to Europe. The post LNG-powered tanker Fure Viten ready for maiden voyage appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Worldshalemarkets.com

Samsung Heavy kicks off project to develop nuclear-powered ships

By Naida Hakirevic South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has partnered up with Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) with an aim to develop nuclear-powered vessels. The post Samsung Heavy kicks off project to develop nuclear-powered ships appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Worldshalemarkets.com

Tersan Shipyard wins deal to build hybrid ferry duo for Fjord1

By Fatima Bahtić Turkish Tersan Shipyard has been awarded a contract to build two sister eco-friendly ferries for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 ASA. The post Tersan Shipyard wins deal to build hybrid ferry duo for Fjord1 appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Crown LNG starts on Kakinada LNG terminal offshore India

By Sanja Pekic Norwegian LNG infrastructure company Crown LNG has initiated the development of an LNG terminal offshore Kakinada, India. The post Crown LNG starts on Kakinada LNG terminal offshore India appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News. Tagged: India, Infrastructure, LNG, Offshore. Amazon. Glacier...
Industrymarinelink.com

World’s First Large Containership Converted to LNG Propulsion

The 15,000 TEU Brussels Express is the first large containership in the world to have been converted to liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion, German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said on Monday, as operators look to LNG fuel to reduce their environmental footprint. In September 2020, the ship went into the Huarun...
Industryshalemarkets.com

SCF inks time-charter contracts for two LNG-fueled tankers

By Fatima Bahtić Rusia’s largest shipping company Sovcomflot (SCF Group) and LNG supplier Sakhalin Energy have signed long-term time-charter contracts for two existing LNG-fuelled tankers of SCF’s Green Funnel series. The post SCF inks time-charter contracts for two LNG-fueled tankers appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG...
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Höegh LNG goes into green hydrogen shipping with Gen2

By Sanja Pekic Norway’s floating terminal projects company Höegh LNG has acquired a minority stake in Gen2 Energy, joining together to develop seaborne logistics for green hydrogen. The post Höegh LNG goes into green hydrogen shipping with Gen2 appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Eve Lands 50-ship eVTOL Order from Helisul

Brazilian helicopter operator Helisul Aviation today placed an order for up to 50 of the four-passenger eVTOLs being developed by Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions. This announcement comes six days after the Embraer subsidiary logged a separate order for up to 200 of its all-electric, lift-and-cruise model from Halo, the new urban air mobility service launched by business aviation group—and Directional Aviation division—OneSky Flight.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Oman LNG and Shell join in on carbon-neutral LNG

By Sanja Pekic State-owned Oman LNG has signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver the Middle East’s first shipment of carbon-neutral LNG. The post Oman LNG and Shell join in on carbon-neutral LNG appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Cosco in talks with HHLA over investment in Hamburg terminal CTT

Hamburg terminal operator HHLA has confirmed it has begun talks with Chinese counterpart Cosco Shipping Ports over the sale of a minority stake in its Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) operation. If the negotiations are successful, it would represent the first time a non-German operator has bought into the country’s main...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Peninsula to own, operate LNG bunker barge with Scale Gas

Scale Gas, a subsidiary of Spanish energy company Enagás, and marine fuel supplier Peninsula have reached an agreement for the construction, joint ownership and charter of LNG bunker vessel that will provide services in the Strait of Gibraltar. The vessel, set to be built at the South Korean Hyundai Mipo...
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Tank Design for LNG Conversion of Existing Ships Receives DNV AiP

A new design concept to permit the conversion of crude oil tankers and bulkers to operate on LNG gained a key preliminary class approval, providing shipowners a near-term path to meet pending fuel regulations and the growing market pressures to reduce emissions. While so far only a few ships have been retrofitted to use LNG, UK-based Newport Shipping believes its concept can provide a cost-effective solution to make LNG retrofits more financially attractive.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market to Set Phenomenal Growth From 2021 to 2026

The latest published document on LNG As A Bunker Fuel market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with LNG As A Bunker Fuel investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of LNG As A Bunker Fuel M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kleven Verft, STX France, Damen Shipyards Group, Hoogezand Nieuwbouw, Ferus Smit, GdanskRemontowa, Sanmar, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, Wuhu Hongri Shipping company, Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard, CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding, Chongqing Jiangjin Feida, Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding & Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang etc.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Enagas, Peninsula to build LNG bunkering vessel

The deal will see the two parties own and operate a bunkering vessel in Spanish ports, with some EU funding. Spanish transmission system operator Enagas and marine fuel supplier Peninsula have agreed to build and jointly own a 12,500m³ LNG supply vessel, they sa... Please sign in to access the...
Industrytheloadstar.com

MSC continues fleet expansion with orders for four more box ships from China

MSC has procured more ultra-large containerships, as the second-largest liner operator continues its fleet expansion. Brokers indicated that MSC had ordered four 24,200 teu ships, equally split between Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and Jiangnan Shipyard (Group), both subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Each vessel will cost $150m and will be delivered...