While the Philadelphia Flyers season ended on a positive note with a win on Monday night, the season was a real disappointment after last season seeming to make serious steps forward in the first season under Head Coach Alain Vigneault. After finishing last season with a +36 Goals For versus Goals Against Differential in 69 games, this season the Flyers were -38 and they allowed more Goals Against (201 in 2020-21 compared to 191 in 2019-2020) in fewer games played (56 games this season compared to 69 games last season). Anyone watching the Orange and Black this season saw how poorly the team played defensively through out the season with numerous missed defensive assignments, poor defensive rotations, and at times underwhelming effort. Statistically the Flyers had the 10th best defense last season; this year Philadelphia ranked 30th in the NHL defensively.