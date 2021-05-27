newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Critical Role's New Board Game Uk'otoa Is Available Now

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Role fans can now pick up a copy of Uk'otoa, the first ever board game released by Darrington Press. After announcing that they were launching a board game publishing company earlier this year, Critical Role has officially released their first board game - Uk'otoa, a semi-cooperative board game for 3 to 5 players. Although the game is named after and features the malevolent leviathan-like creature that appears in Critical Role's second campaign, the game is a simple strategy game that can be enjoyed by anyone - whether they're longtime fans of the series or have never watched a Critical Role episode.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taliesin Jaffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Game#Uk#Strategy Game#Uk#Year In Review#Darrington Press#Red Sailors#Red And Blue Sailors#Yellow Sailors#Critical Role Fans#Board Creation#Company#The Game#Review Purposes#Sailor Meeples#D D Chess#Strategy Tips#Controls#Color Selection#Scenarios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesNeowin

Days Gone is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store

Bend Studios' open world zombie game Days Gone has become a multi-platform experience. The title is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store as only the second game, after Horizon Zero Dawn, to come out of Sony publishing for PC in recent times, leaving behind PlayStation exclusivity. The game's...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Cards Now Available at McDonald's in the UK

Earlier this year, Pokemon fans in North America had the opportunity to snag packs of cards in Happy Meals at participating McDonald's locations, and now UK locations are getting the same promotion. The start of the North American campaign was a bit of a mess, with entire cases of the cards going up on eBay just hours after release. Prior to the campaign's start, the UK McDonald's branch put strict guidelines in place, only allowing customers to get the cards with a Happy Meal purchase. This is clearly an attempt to avoid the same problems, but it will be interesting to see whether or not it has an impact!
Video Gamesanimemojo.com

MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE STRONGEST HERO Mobile Game Now Available!

Plus Japan has announced that its action-RPG based upon the My Hero Academia anime, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, is now avaialbe for mobile devices in Europe, Central Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Turkey, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero allows players to unlock more than 12...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Niffelheim is a 2D survival game now available for iOS

Ellada Games has announced it is bringing its 2D survival game Niffelheim to iOS devices. The game has been previously available on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, and later today you’ll be able to grab it from the iOS App Store. Niffelheim is a 2D survival game...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 restock UK– live: Console available now at Game, as Last of Us Part 2 gets an upgrade

Update: Game PS5 consoles in stock now. Read on for more information.The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better. It’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all...
Video GamesComicBook

Returnal's Latest Update Is Available Now and Helps Fix Game Crashing

Much as it has done over the past few weeks since first releasing Returnal, developer Housemarque has today pushed out a new update for the popular PlayStation 5 shooter. The patch, while not that substantial on its own, looks to rectify a number of lingering problems that some players have been experiencing since launch. Most notably, the update even looks to curb game crashes that can interrupt certain runs.
Minoritiesdotesports.com

Riot’s 2021 Pride celebrations now live, free cosmetics available across all games

The celebration of Pride is reaching out to all of the Riot Games worlds, allowing players to celebrate inclusivity no matter what game they’re playing. Starting today, May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Riot is kicking its Pride festivities into full gear with celebrations across all of its games. Pride-related content is set to release within each game from now and throughout Pride month.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Roccat’s Kone Pro Gaming Mice Are Now Available Worldwide

Roccat announced today their new Kone Pro gaming mice are now available at participating retailers worldwide. These mice feature Roccat’s ridiculous fast Titan Optical Switch technology that registers mouse clicks up to 100 times fast than standard gaming mice. The high speed combined with the signature feel of the Kone shapes makes these ideal gaming mice. The Kone Pro series come in Arctic White and Ash Black, with the wired Kone Pro retailing for $79.99 and the wireless Kone Pro Air going for $129.99. Hardcore Gamer’s initial impression of these mice is these are high quality gaming options. Stay tuned for our full in depth review in the near future.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Maneater now available on new platforms and Xbox Game Pass

Game company Tripwire Interactive is proud to announce that video game Maneater has finally landed on new platforms and Xbox Game Pass. The popular and iconic shARkRPG is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass starting today. This is the first time it will be released on Steam and will be available for digital purchase and in stores for the Nintendo Switch with retail partner Deep Silver. It is also available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles for six months starting today.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New Blood Moons skins available now in Wild Rift

A new batch of skins from the Blood Moon line was released in League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games revealed earlier today. They can be purchased separately in the shop, or bought as a mega-pack for 6,285 Wild Cores (around $60), which includes all the skins, also including unowned champions and other bonuses.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Wild At Heart Is Now Available For Windows 10, Xbox One, And Xbox Series X|S (And Included With Xbox Game Pass)

A mysterious hidden realm. Two precocious kids fleeing hardship. Magical creatures and an oddball order of guardians who have lost their way. A stygian evil imprisoned. Welcome to the Deep Woods. Amass your Horde Collect and deploy a swarm of quirky Spritelings; small magical creatures for you to command. Break stuff, collect loot, fight enemies, build new paths, and more! Explore A unique and sequestered world rich with centuries full of lore. Woods, caves, coastline, ancient shrines... The Deep Woods is full of puzzles to be solved and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Collect & Craft Gather rare resources like magical crystals, scrap, electrical components and more to build new structures, items, and upgrades! Battle Take on precarious wildlife and supernatural foes with the unique abilities of your Spriteling swarm and your trusty vacuum, the Gustbuster! Nightfall "The dark is bad!" - A common saying among the denizens of the Deep Woods, and for good reason. Malevolent beings lurk in the shadows here and you may just find yourself wanting to stay near a campfire light until sunrise.
Video GamesGamespot

New Blue Nintendo Switch Lite Is Available Now -- Here's Where To Buy It

A new color has joined the Nintendo Switch Lite family. Announced last month, the new blue Nintendo Switch Lite released today, May 21, for $200. The console launched alongside Miitopia, the remastered version of the 3DS role-playing game starring (of course) Mii characters. Though preorders were never made available for the blue Nintendo Switch Lite, it's starting to pop up for purchase at major retailers.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

RPG Trilogy ‘LiEat’ Available Now on Switch With New Illustrations

Playism has launched the Miwashiba-developed RPG LiEat on Nintendo Switch in the west. Miwashiba says, “The title is a combination of Lie and Eat. It’s a game where you expose lies by making them take form and then beating them up. I’ve always been a fan of heartwarming stories, and when creating this game, the concept I had in mind was a picture book. As a player, I think you will get the most enjoyment out of it if you imagine you are reading a picture book and watching over the protagonists on their journey. The combat in the game is not too challenging, so even if RPGs aren’t your cup of tea, you should be able to play through it comfortably. I drew up a brand new title screen and made some tweaks to the design so even those of you who have already played it might enjoy another playthrough!”
Video Gamespinalcentral.com

Game Review: Biomutant not worth the hype

The wait is finally over. Biomutant is here. In all its glory, and pitfalls. I was introduced to the game at PAX West many years ago. It quickly became one of my most anticipated games coming to market, and I was keeping tabs on the progress. I am pumped for this game. The really bad thing here is it just doesn’t live up to the hype.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: New ‘Critical Role’ Miniatures Look Monstrously Good

Critical Role and WizKids have unveiled the fruits of their partnership. Come and check out the Monsters of Wildemount!. WizKids and Critical Role have teamed up to bring to life the terrifying and sometimes surprisingly friendly monsters of the world of Wildemount. The fruits of their partnership are on display right here, so come and check out the Monsters of Wildemount.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Uk'otoa Review

Uk'otoa Uk'otoa keep him locked away... Darington Press, the tabletop publishing company of Critical Role, has released their first game Uk’otoa. This unique ‘semi-coop’ board game puts players in the shoes of a number of sailing factions whose ship has come under attack by Uk’otoa, a monstrous leviathan that hunts the Lucidian Ocean. Uk’otoa will be familiar to those who watch Critical Role’s second campaign as the once patron to warlock Fjord. Just how much destruction will Uk’otoa get up to now that he’s free…
Hobbiesbeastsofwar.com

Darrington Press Release Their First Board Game, Uk’otoa!

Darrington Press, the gaming wing of the Critical Role kingdom, has now released its first board game into the world. Uk'otoa, based on Fjord's terrifying deep-sea dwelling patron, is now available for you to snap up from the Critical Role store in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. Uk'otoa Box...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Trenga Unlimited (Switch) Review

A puzzle game that looks like a 3D Tetris game but might not earn that comparison. The idea of Trenga Unlimited seems neat at face value, as it twists the concept of a 3D Tetris game. While it’s certainly cute, the game never meaningfully clicked with me and after wrapping up the short story mode and spending time with the multiplayer and survival modes, I don’t know if more content could salvage the underlying mechanics.