Saint Augustine, FL

Project SWING in downtown St. Augustine closed due to Safety Hazards; public input sought by City

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Swing in downtown St. Augustine, located at Francis Field between the City of St. Augustine tennis courts and the parking garage, was closed on May 26, 2021 due to safety issues. The wooden playground was originally built in 1997 by residents of St. Augustine. The SWING part of the name stands for St. Augustine’s Wish for Its Next Generation. The park is owned by the City of St. Augustine and ongoing maintenance has taken place for the past 24 years.

