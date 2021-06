High overhead in July, you’ll find the constellation Hercules. The four stars making up the top of Hercules is known as the Keystone and if you point a telescope or binoculars to the west side of the Keystone, you’ll find a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. West of Hercules, you’ll see a semi-circle of stars called Corona Borealis, which is right next to Bootes. Bootes is a kite-shaped group of stars and easy to pick out because of the brilliant star Arcturus. You can find Arcturus using a handy sky key that tells us to follow the handle of the Big Dipper and “Arc to Arcturus then speed on to Spica,” which leads us directly to those two bright stars.