COVID-19 and its impact on the OSHA inspection process

There are a number of best practices that an employer should follow when faced with any OSHA inspection. Like most best practices, they start with advanced planning so that everyone is prepared when the inspector shows up. Employers should consider identifying and training representatives to manage the inspection from start to finish. These representatives should be among the first on the scene—to greet the inspector, determine the reason for the inspection, get a copy of the complaint, accompany the inspector on the visit, document the inspector’s findings, provide requested documents in a timely fashion, and be prepared for follow-up.