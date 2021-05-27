newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EU Privacy Watchdog Initiates Probe Against Amazon, Microsoft's Cloud Service To EU Institutions: Reuters

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3TGW_0aDaayRa00
  • The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has launched two investigations into Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing services to the E.U. institutions over concerns regarding Europeans’ data transfer to the U.S., Reuters reports.
  • One of the inquiries will focus on the European Commission’s use of Microsoft Office 365.
  • Amazon, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) unit Google and Microsoft’s global data storage dominance fueled concerns in Europe over U.S.’s surveillance risk.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has 45 days to respond to an investigation that may lead to a ban on its transatlantic data transfers based on a High Court order. The dispute was partly triggered by the E.U.’s Court of Justice’s abolition of the E.U.’s trans-Atlantic transfer tool over citizens’ data safety concerns.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.36% at $3,253, and MSFT shares traded lower by 0.30% at $250.72 on the last check Thursday.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Data#Data Protection#European Commission#U S Data#Cloud Service#Eu Institutions#Edps#Microsoft Corp#Msft#E U#Europeans#The European Commission#Microsoft Office#Alphabet Inc Lrb#Facebook Inc#Court Of Justice#Reuters Reports#Data Transfer#Data Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Place
Europe
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Behind SolarWinds Targeting Government Agencies

According to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nobelium, a Russian group, sent about 3,000 malicious emails to accounts across 150 different organizations. What Happened: Nobelium, the group behind the SolarWinds cybersecurity attack, now targets government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday. Russian-based...
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Google Cloud Adds Support For Polygon Blockchain Network Data

Google BigQuery — a cloud offering meant to enable big data analysis by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) — now added support for data from the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum-linked blockchain. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Google Cloud users will now be able to use the BigQuery...
Florida StatePosted by
Benzinga

Big Tech Lobby Groups Challenge Florida's New Tech Law: Reuters

Internet lobbying groups NetChoice and Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), including members like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google filed a lawsuit against Florida’s new law that barred the big social media companies from banning political candidates, Reuters reports. The groups...
Businessnewsverses.com

GDPR: EU privateness watchdog probing the usage of AWS and Azure cloud providers

EU privateness watchdog the European Knowledge Safety Supervisor (EDPS) has began inspecting whether or not the bloc’s prime establishments and businesses are successfully defending residents’ private information when utilizing Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure cloud providers. In a separate investigation, the EDPS will even probe whether or not the European...
Politicsmagazinebuzz.com

EU minister invites Finns to discuss EU policy

Finland has been a member of the European Union for a quarter of a century – what does the European Union look like to its citizens? What should the future direction of the union look like and what role should Finland play as part of the union? Make your voice heard about Finland’s activities in the EU by participating in the Open Citizen Dialogues on the EU Government Report!
Softwarethemoneycloud.com

Google Cloud Launches Datashare To Secure the Sharing of Market Data

Https://thefintechtimes.com/google-cloud-launches-datashare-to-secure-the-sharing-of-market-data/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/960x0-108x150.jpeg?#. Google Cloud has recently announced the launch of Datashare, a new analytics solution for financial services designed to empower the entire capital markets ecosystem; allowing for market data to be shared more securely and seamlessly. Datashare is built on Google Cloud analytics services like BigQuery and was introduced at the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit.
Europethewestonforum.com

GDPR: Brexit still does a lot of work

May 25 marks the entry into force of the European General Data Protection Regulation. On this occasion, Ms. Angela Leachman, Team Leader of Data Protection Advisory Services, TÜV SÜD, took a look at the biggest question mark currently in regards to data protection and the GDPR: the effects of Brexit.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Week in review: VMware critical updates, prevalent enterprise cybersecurity risks, 3 years of GDPR

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:. Belgium’s Federal Public Service Interior (i.e., the country’s Interior Ministry) has suffered a “complex, sophisticated and targeted cyberattack.”. The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a Security Directive that will enable the Department to...
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

European regulator recommends Pfizer shot for children 12-15

BERLIN — (AP) — The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended that the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children ages 12 to 15, a decision that offers younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a COVID-19 shot for the first time.
Environmentgroundalerts.com

Microsoft, Goldman Sachs and Accenture launch green software initiative

Microsoft Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Accenture plc have reportedly teamed up with Linux Foundation and other nonprofit climate groups to launch a green software initiative to produce fewer carbon emissions in data centers. Notably, the three corporate giants are key members of the Green Software Foundation, a non-profit...
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

EU Gives TikTok One Month to Respond to Consumer Rights Breaches

The EU has given video-sharing app TikTok one month to respond to extensive reports of consumer rights breaches, with multiple groups lodging complaints against the global phenomenon. The majority of the complaints center around hidden advertising and inappropriate content targeting children as the Chinese-owned app struggles to contend with the...
Businessbostonnews.net

Cloud Services Market Set to Register 10.8% CAGR During 2021-2026 | Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle

Global Cloud Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Cloud computing is the practice of sharing network of remote servers which are hosted on the internet to store, process, share, and manage data rather than on a local server or a personal computer. It specifically refers to a common storage space through which all the devices in the network can access data simultaneously. The use of cloud computing technology not only provides cost benefits but also makes data accessible to all devices in the network at any time and from any location.
Computersbostonnews.net

Public Cloud Infrastructure Market is Booming Worldwide with Amazon Web Services, Phoenix NAP, Microsoft Azure

Latest Research Study on Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services Inc (United States), Phoenix NAP (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), Google Cloud Platform (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Cloud (United States), Rackspace (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Cloud (United States)
Technologycryptopotato.com

Polygon (MATIC) Integrates its Blockchain Datasets in Google BigQuery

Polygon has integrated its blockchain datasets to Google’s BigQuery to provide accurate on-chain data for the protocol. Polygon, the Ethereum layer-2 solution formerly known as Matic Network, announced today its blockchain datasets will be integrated on Google Cloud. Polygon Coming to Google Cloud. The initiative aims to provide developers, data...
Businessreutersagency.com

Reuters reveals EU wants firm pledges from tech giants in fake news fight

Reuters revealed that Facebook, Alphabet unit Google and other tech giants will have to pledge to do more to curb the monetization of false information through advertisement placements, according to a European Commission document. The EU also wants smaller social media or search services, private messaging services, ad exchanges, ad-tech providers, communication agencies and e-payment services, e-commerce platforms and crowdfunding/donation systems to commit to do the same. The proposal is one of several that aim to address shortcomings in the voluntary code of practice on disinformation introduced in 2018 and to which Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Mozilla and TikTok have signed up.
Economyreutersagency.com

Reuters exclusively reports EU eyes crackdown on risks from foreign bank branches

Reuters exclusively reported that European Union regulators are considering tougher scrutiny of foreign bank branches in the bloc whose ranks have been swelled by Brexit to create “negative risks.” It is the latest sign of how the departure of Britain, Europe’s biggest financial center, from the EU is causing a rethink in Brussels of how to regulate the sector.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

New Bill To Impose Counterfeit Goods Sale Liability On Amazon, eBay: Bloomberg

A new U.S. bill will impose higher liability from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and eBay Inc’s (NASDAQ: EBAY) e-commerce platforms for the hazardous counterfeit sale of health risk products like exploding Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone chargers or defective personal protective equipment by third-party vendors, Bloomberg reports. The platforms will...