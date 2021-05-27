Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Miller Nash announces rebrand and new website

By Editorial Calendar
Vancouver Business Journal
 9 days ago

Pacific Northwest-based law firm Miller Nash Graham & Dunn has unveiled the new Miller Nash LLP, which includes a streamlined firm name, new brand and client-focused website. Miller Nash’s new client-focused website (millernash.com) highlights added value and insights for clients and serves as a channel for supporting the firm’s values and priorities, especially the championing of diversity, equity, inclusion and the communities it serves.

www.vbjusa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Legal Services#Boards Of Directors#Senior Partner#Managing Partner#Business Partners#Brand Equity#Channel Partners#Miller Nash Graham Dunn#Miller Nash Llp#Millernash Com#Mansfield 3 0#Lgbtq#Equity Partner Promotions#Best In Class Service#Website#Client#Nonprofit Boards#Leadership Selection#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

EMMA International, A Leading Life Sciences Consultancy, Announces Major Rebranding

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich. (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. EMMA International, a global leader in Quality and Regulatory consulting, is excited to announce major rebranding that includes a new website, logo, and branding strategy. EMMA International has exponentially grown as a company since being founded in 2013, and to reflect this growth, the new branding strategy will highlight the cornerstone elements that EMMA International was founded on.
Businessmortgageorb.com

Ncontracts Hires Rafael DeLeon, Formerly with OCC, as SVP of Industry Engagement

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) veteran Rafael (Ralph) DeLeon has joined Ncontracts, a provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, as senior vice president of industry engagement. DeLeon previously served as the director of banking relations for the OCC, a...
Businessadtechdaily.com

Audiencerate Announces New Advisory Board Comprised of Adtech Industry Leaders

Founding board members Doug Knopper, Ralf Jacob and Saqib Mausoof will support with strategy, and partnerships. LONDON, UK: Audiencerate, the identity hub enabling compliant data-driven advertising, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, with some of the industry’s most reputable leaders – Doug Knopper, Ralf Jacob and Saqib Mausoof – as founding board members. The board has been created to provide strategic support with Audiencerate’s future activity, including potential M&As and business partnerships, as it develops new product solutions for the changing adtech environment.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Industry Experts Join Digital Forensics Firm 4Discovery

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. 4Discovery, a Chicago-based digital forensics firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Denise B. Bach and Colin Lerch. Bach and Lerch join as the firm’s newest business development manager and account manager, respectively, and are focused on servicing the legal industry with the highest level of expertise in digital forensics.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Legal Marketing Agency Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. Voted National Law Journal Best of the Midwest

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is pleased to announce that for the fifth consecutive year the agency has been voted a top service provider by the readers of The National Law Journal in the “Best of the Midwest” survey. The legal marketing agency ranked among the top for public relations agency, social media consultancy, crisis management firm, legal marketing and branding services, and integrated law firm marketing.
Texas Statecalifornianewswire.com

BioAustin Appoints New Leadership and Unveils An Expanded Strategic Focus In Central Texas As BioAustinCTX

AUSTIN, Texas, Jun 03, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Life Science industry organization BioAustin today announced changes to its leadership team, brand positioning, and long-term strategy focused on facilitating the continued growth of the life science industry in Central Texas. Over the past several years, Austin and the Central Texas region have developed into one of the fastest-growing life science hubs in the U.S. With more than 240 companies and a variety of nonprofit community ecosystem organizations involved in the life science sector, the Central Texas Region has emerged as a significant life science innovation center and is attracting investment for early-stage startups and relocations for established companies.
Economybirminghamnews.net

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website and Investor Presentation

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new investor relations website and investor presentation. The redesigned website provides an intuitive and user-friendly experience to easily navigate EHT's latest news, stock and financial information, presentations, webcasts, and SEDAR filings. EHT's latest investor presentation highlights the Company's operational and financial strategy with a core focus in capital discipline and generating free cash flow to create a strong and sustainable EHT.
Scottsdale, AZgreenmarketreport.com

Executive Spotlight: Kathryn Blackwell

Kathryn Blackwell is the Co-Founder and CEO of The Open Dør, a national cannabis retail franchise headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over three decades of experience in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, Kathryn has built a successful reputation for elevating brands through effective e-commerce development, product innovation, and strategic communications. Her background in the franchised consumer food industry provided a strong foundation for her transition into the cannabis space. Since establishing The Open Dør in 2020, Kathryn has integrated proven franchise strategies and merchandising practices into the dispensary brand to deliver a modern aesthetic and transform the consumer experience. Prior to entering the cannabis market, Kathryn co-founded international franchisor Kahala Corp, which owned more than 12 brands, among them Cold Stone Creamery, TacoTime, Samurai Sam’s, and others, with more than 3,500 locations operating in 23 countries.
BusinessLaw.com

Armstrong Teasdale Elects New Managing Partner, Firm Chairman

Midwestern Big Law firm Armstrong Teasdale elected a new managing partner last week in former intellectual property practice group leader Patrick Rasche, while outgoing managing partner David Braswell turns his focus “almost exclusively” to steering the firm’s aggressive growth plan as chairman. Leadership changes at the St. Louis-based firm also...
Ponte Vedra Beach, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Chamber announces new website to promote Ponte Vedra Naturally

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of a new website designed to showcase natural assets found in the Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley communities. Depicting activities under five different themes, the website can be found at pontevedranaturally.com. The themes are: hiking, biking, kayaking, birding and fishing.
Businessmediapost.com

Merged Firms Rebrand And Offer A New CX Platform

Brands seeking a customer experience platform have a new choice, thanks to the combined companies Astute Solutions and Socialbakers. Those firms, which have rebranded themselves as Emplifi, have launched a unified CX platform with the same name. The goal is to help clients “better empathize with their customers and amplify...
BusinessSFGate

Merryck & Co. Americas Announces Rebrand To The ExCo Group

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. “The crises of the past 18 months have unleashed three big waves that are reshaping the business landscape,” said ExCo chief executive David Reimer. “The changing role of corporations in society, the shifting nature of work, and the scope of leadership itself -- all present big challenges but also great opportunities.”
InsuranceNewsNet

Genesee General Announces Rebrand; Will Operate as Jencap Insurance Services Inc.

Stringer Ware and Company Inc. DBA Genesee General, managing general agency, program administrator and wholesale insurance broker, is pleased to announce a new name and brand identity. Effective immediately, Genesee General will operate as " Jencap Insurance Services Inc. ," a newly formed division of parent company,. Jencap Group, LLC.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Westlake Tyre Launches New Global Website

Westlake Tyre has announced the launch of its newly redesigned global website www.westlaketyre.com. The new website, featuring a more intuitive and responsive user interface, is optimized for various digital devices such as PC, smartphones and tablets. Through the new website, visitors can access a variety of information on Westlake Tyre,...
Economyaftermarketnews.com

Engine Ice Supports Expansion And Rebrand With New Website

Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant, a class leader in powersports coolant, today announced the launch of its new website as part of a company-wide rebranding campaign. The new site now offers e-commerce for apparel and lifestyle as well as resources like frequently asked questions and user guides for each of the applications in its product line.
Internetboatingindustry.com

NATDA unveils new website, branding

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) recently announced a revitalized branding, complete with a new website that will allow for an easier, streamlined way for association members to interact with NATDA and its partners. The product of years of deliberation and effort, NATDA’s new website will provide the unique...
InternetPosted by
The Press

RChilli Launches New Multilingual Website Functionality

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RChilli is pleased to announce the launch of its new multilingual website, customer portal, and helpdesk. These are now available in several languages such as Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. These new changes offer easy...
Aliso Viejo, CAHouston Chronicle

Aliso Smiles Announces Launch of New Hybrid Responsive™ Website

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The team at Aliso Smiles in Aliso Viejo, CA is pleased to share the launch of their new Hybrid Responsive™ dental website at https://www.alisosmiles.com. As a dental practice that embraces the latest technologies, Aliso Smiles needed a state-of-the-art website to meet patient expectations....
BusinessPosted by
Creative Bloq

New Currys rebrand is bold and fun (but is it enough?)

UK technology retailer Currys PC World has been going through a bit of an identity crisis of late. Consisting of four brands, the portfolio was looking a little confusing. But a new rebrand has come along to simplify things – while injecting some much-needed fun into the new "masterbrand". So,...