Miller Nash announces rebrand and new website
Pacific Northwest-based law firm Miller Nash Graham & Dunn has unveiled the new Miller Nash LLP, which includes a streamlined firm name, new brand and client-focused website. Miller Nash’s new client-focused website (millernash.com) highlights added value and insights for clients and serves as a channel for supporting the firm’s values and priorities, especially the championing of diversity, equity, inclusion and the communities it serves.www.vbjusa.com