Minneapolis, MN

Raising Cane's will take over spot of Minneapolis Arby's destroyed by fire

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Shaymus McLaughlin, Bring Me The News

A Raising Cane's is set to take over the site formerly occupied by an Arby's in Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood.

Construction is ongoing on the site at 3000 Snelling Avenue S., located just across the street from the now-empty Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct. Signs on the surrounding fencing at the site indicate a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is coming, but no estimated opening date is given.

The Arby's that had been at that location was destroyed by a fire in May of 2020, during the unrest following George Floyd's murder. Inspire Brands, which owns Arby's, has owned that property since 1997, according to county property records.

Interestingly, despite the City of Minneapolis banning new drive-thrus, the plan is for the Raising Cane's on Snelling Avenue to have one. As Development Tracker explains, this is possible because a drive-thru already existed at the Arby's.

A number of businesses that were destroyed or damaged by rioters last spring have reopened, including the nearby Target, Cub Foods and Aldi.

A flurry of Raising Cane's openings to come

The Louisiana-based chicken chain first arrived in Minnesota back in 2007, but in recent years has quickly expanded.

In a news release Thursday morning, Raising Cane's said the Snelling restaurant in Minneapolis is one of five Raising Cane's slated to open between September and November of this year in Minnesota. The others are:

  • 5625 96th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park
  • 2635 W. Division St. in St. Cloud (which Bring Me The News has written about)
  • 2420 Fairview Ave. N. in Roseville
  • 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood

Once those are open, there will be 15 Raising Cane's in the area. Another is currently in development for Burnsville, though a city official said the opening may not come until early 2022.

Raising Cane's said it's looking to hire 500 crew members in the weeks ahead for the planned locations.

