Charles Phan Puts Pac Heights Loft on Market and Announces Permanent Closure of Out the Door Location

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe building that houses Slanted Door spinoff restaurant Out the Door on Bush Street in Pacific Heights is now on the market, and it also houses a live-work loft where chef Charles Phan has previously lived. The Mercury News caught the news about the $6.2 million property going on the...

sfist.com
