Charles Phan Puts Pac Heights Loft on Market and Announces Permanent Closure of Out the Door Location

How Much Does Circa Stadium Swim Cost? More Than It Used To. Circa is one of my favorite properties in Las Vegas. And that says a lot because there are a ton of beautiful properties in Vegas. I like it so much that Shawn calls me #circafanboy all the time on MtM Vegas. One of the best areas of Circa is Stadium Swim. It is a roof top pool oasis that is a step above pretty much all Vegas pools, at least in my opinion. This is especially true at night when the Fremont Street casino rooftops light up. That is another plus of Stadium Swim, it is open late (11PM) when many Vegas pools close around 6PM. Add in the fact that anyone can get in for a fee, not just hotel guests, and you have a place many people are visiting. But how much does Circa Stadium Swim cost? A heck lot more than it used to and it varies by date.