Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer lobbies GOP senators on Jan. 6 commission

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- The mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick returned to the site of the Jan. 6 attack on Thursday to lobby Senate Republicans to vote to establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the assault she argues caused her son's death. "This is why I'm here today,...

Congress & CourtsEsquire

We Asked Kyrsten Sinema's Office for One (1) Example Where the Filibuster Created Bipartisan Comity

It cannot be said that Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are responsible for placing American democracy on the edge of a cliff. This is a development decades in the making, the result of a ceaselessly radicalizing Republican Party and a Democratic opposition that has often lacked the courage and conviction to stop the slide. But now that we have truly arrived, with Republican state legislatures going all out to suppress the vote—and, crucially, to make it easier to overturn future election results they do not like—based on an insane lie for which they have not provided a shred of evidence, and with Republicans at the federal level blocking an investigation into an attempted insurrection following the last election result they did not like, Manchin and Sinema are playing a crucial role. They could work with the rest of the Democratic congressional caucus to arrest this slide at long last. Instead, they're sidestepping.
Congress & CourtsGoshen News

GENE LYONS: Blame the filibuster for America's disdain of Congress

Have Americans still got the guts for democracy? In light of recent events in Washington, you’d have to say it’s doubtful. Last week, the Senate voted 54-35 to establish an independent commission to investigate the seditious Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol — the most violent attack there since the War of 1812. The House had previously approved the measure 252-175.
Protestsdailymagazine.news

DC officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked at the Capitol riot, says he was 'absolutely sickened' by Mitch McConnell's efforts to quash the Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a commission into the Jan. 6 insurrection last week. Mitch McConnell reportedly asked Republicans to vote against the bill as a "personal favor." Officer Michael Fanone said he was "absolutely sickened" to learn this. See more stories on Insider's business page. A Washington, DC,...
Protestsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Officer Injured in Capitol Riot Hammers McConnell on ‘Disgraceful’ Opposition to 1/6 Commission: ‘I Was Absolutely Sickened’

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone spoke with Don Lemon on Wednesday to discuss the defeat of a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot. Fanone was on duty that day as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol after the then-president encouraged rally attendees to go there to “fight” and “show strength.” Trump repeated the lie to his supporters that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.
Congress & Courtsthewestsidegazette.com

Don’t Let Senate Republicans Keep Us from Learning the Truth About the Attack on the Capitol

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are a threat to our democracy. Here’s the latest proof: Republicans are using the Senate’s filibuster rules to stop Congress from creating a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The filibuster has a long and dishonorable history. It was used over and over to block passage of civil rights laws. Now it is being used to undermine democracy in another way.
Congress & CourtsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Biden, GOP senator to talk again on infrastructure deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly an hour, President Biden and the top Senate Republican negotiating infrastructure met Wednesday behind closed doors — two seasoned legislators engaged in another round of conversations, but emerging with few outward signs of tangible progress ahead of a deadline next week. The White House billed...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Tapper and Wallace take opposing tacks on GOP election deniers

Happy Friday, Playbookers. If you thought President JOE BIDEN’S offer to keep the corporate tax rate at 21% might yield a breakthrough on infrastructure … not so much. Biden told Sen. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-W.Va.) this week he’d be open to imposing a 15% minimum tax instead. But ahead of another Biden-Capito meeting today (this one not in person), plenty of reporting suggests the GOP is bearish on this alternative.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Manchin offers little comfort to frustrated Democrats

(CNN) — The riddle of Joe Manchin is going to drive his fellow Democrats to distraction. The senator from West Virginia, who sits at the fulcrum of Washington's balance of power, signaled in a new CNN exclusive interview that he's nowhere near ready -- yet -- to loosen a grip that is stalling President Joe Biden's ambitious agenda.