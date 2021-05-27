Cancel
Obama says he was blocked from speaking up for Black victims of injustice in the White House

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer US President Barack Obama on Wednesday said he felt institutional constraints in speaking up for Black victims of injustice during his stay at the White House. “Even while I was in the Oval Office, I was viewing it through different prisms. Part of me was wildly enthusiastic just to see this resurgence and activism… because my inspiration and vision of politics it starts from bottom up, not from top-down,” said Mr Obama at a virtual programme organised by My Brother’s Keeper Leadership Forum, which is part of the Obama Foundation.

