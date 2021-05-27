Two East Tennessee teachers among 6 named state finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that six Tennessee teachers were named state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest honor for U.S. K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers. Administered by the National Science Foundation...www.wbir.com