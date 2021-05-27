I Finally Curbed My Target Addiction With This Cheaper (And Better) Alternative

I have a confession: I am messy, disorganized, and not always known for my cleanliness. Yes, my mother is cringing reading this but it’s true and to be honest, I’m not going to feel any shame about it anymore. For me, there are always bigger priorities in my life that take precedence over cleaning the house, and in my defense, between working and parenting, there is a lot to juggle around here. And before you judge me, it’s not unhygienic, but if I have to choose between spending time with our son walking the dog or vacuuming the house, moments with the family will always win every time. But the past year in quarantine has definitely forced me to reevaluate those priorities. When you’re home all day, every day you start to notice the little things you once overlooked or were too busy to see. It’s what sparked our living room makeover at the end of last year and more recently, my small walk-in closet makeover. When I tell you it was in dire need of a cleanup and a cleanout, I mean it (just wait until you see the before photos). Mentally, it took me a year to finally tackle it, and then I spent at least two to three weekends decluttering and simultaneously doing research around small closet organization ideas to figure out how I was going to coordinate and design the 31-square-foot space so that it stays that way.