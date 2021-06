The Sarasota Art Museum wants you to get uncomfortable. What's happening: Two new exhibits tackle issues including racial inequality, class structure, and privilege. Starting this weekend, the museum will host the first retrospective of American painter Robert Colescott's works.The intrigue: The museum's curators know Colescott's paintings draw in the eyes with vibrant colors like cotton candy-pink and Heinz-mustard yellow, then make you quickly want to turn away with the use of crude stereotypes. That's why they love them. While Colescott's work has drawn criticism for decades, curators Lowery Stokes Sims, Matthew Wesley and Raphaela Platow argue that his art shocks...