House of Hope recently announced the promotions of two individuals. Sam White has been named the director of operations for House of Hope. Mack Myers will take over the position of director of men which was left vacant by White’s promotion. A native of Texas, White has been employed by House of Hope for more than six years. He finished high school in North Carolina before graduating from Richmond Community College and UNC-Charlotte. He is also a graduate of the Life Recovery Program at House of Hope. “Every organization needs a person who is willing to facilitate getting things done and remove barriers that would slow a team’s performance,” said White. That is how I see my job.” Before this new assignment, Myers was a case manager at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter. He has been employed by House of Hope for more than seven years. “I love my job here at the House of Hope,” said Myers.