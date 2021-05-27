Cancel
Duval County, FL

River City Pearls Continues to Make a Difference in Duval

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe River City Pearls, an Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, recently conducted a “drop off of feminine products” and collected items for women and girls. These items were donated to the Renewing Dignity© organization for distribution. This service project was chosen by the president and vice president to address this need of women during the month of May in honor of all mothers. More than 12,000 individual feminine products were collected during the contactless drive-by in the bus loading zone at Terry Parker High School. These items were donated by members of the interest group along with several members of the community. Shown seated are President Vernice Whitfield and Vice President Toni Sweeting of the River City Pearls. Standing is Jan Healy, Founder of Renewing Dignity©

jacksonvillefreepress.com
