In a world where injuries don’t exist, Kentucky fans would likely be cheering on Team Canada this summer. But unfortunately, this is not a simulation, and injuries do happen more often than we would like. Just ask Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who would have suited up to play for Team Canada in the upcoming FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament before suffering injuries late in the 2020-21 NBA season that will keep them at home.