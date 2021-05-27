Amazon to Buy MGM, Bagging a Lion to Help Wage Streaming Battle
Already runs a film studio, prime video streaming service and a video game streaming site. But the MGM deal is its biggest move into entertainment. Amazon will assume MGM is debt, and it will also get the rights to the Golden Age Studios, film and television library. With its mascot Lion roaring logo, MGM made such movie classics as singing in the Rain and 2001. A Space Odyssey. MGM also owns the epics Cable Channel and runs a TV studio that produced the Handmaid's Tale and Fargo. Bond. James Bond. MGM also shares the James Bond movie franchise with a family that controls the double. Oh seven movies. Manda Little Barco, NPR News.search.audioburst.com