Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cardus calls for vaccine incentives

By Brian Dryden, Canadian Catholic News
catholicregister.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA -- Offering a financial carrot to make sure Canadians get fully vaccinated would be a good path to herd immunity, according to a new policy paper from the religious think tank Cardus. A financial incentive would be a boost in the arm to the vaccination effort and allow for...

www.catholicregister.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Leblanc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Canada#Economy#Financial Incentives#Government Policy#U S Businesses#U S Policy#Canadians#Americans#Intergovernmental Affairs#Vaccine Incentives#Cardus Vice President#Vaccine Supply#Vaccine Uptake#Vaccination Demand#Immunization Coverage#Public Policy Incentives#Severe Restrictions#Jurisdictions#Mental Well Being
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Justice, WVWTOV 9

Justice announces vaccine incentive details

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced more details about a weekly lottery style drawing of prizes for state residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine that will kick off Father’s Day and run through Aug. 4. The Father’s Day giveaways will include a $1 million prize; two full,...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota To Announce Incentives to Get Vaccinated

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting ready to announce incentives to encourage people to get the COVID-19 Vaccine. It’s part of Governor Tim Walz’s plan to get 70% of the state’s population 16 and older vaccinated by July 1st. Director of the. Infectious Disease Epidemiology for Minnesota Kris Ehresmann says using...
California StatePosted by
UPI News

California unveils $116M vaccine incentive program

May 27 (UPI) -- California on Thursday unveiled a $116.5 million vaccine incentive program in an effort to boost vaccinations ahead of the state removing most COVID-19 restrictions on June 15. The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom said the effort is to give unvaccinated Californians "an extra nudge" to receive...
Healthsausalito.gov

State Announces Vaccine Incentive Program

On May 27, Governor Gavin Newsom launched Vax for the Win, a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program designed to motivate Californians leading up to the state's reopening on June 15. The incentives aim to give an extra nudge to those who still need to get vaccinated against the virus, especially those in hard-to-reach communities.
U.S. PoliticsTribTown.com

Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden ‘month of action’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is announcing a “month of action” Wednesday to urge more Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the July 4 holiday, with an early summer sprint of incentives, including free beer, childcare and sports tickets to convince Americans to roll up their sleeves. In an...
Colorado StateConnecticut Post

Colorado adds $50,000 scholarships to its vaccine incentives

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will give $50,000 scholarships to 25 students who have received COVID-19 vaccinations in another incentive to get as many state residents vaccinated as possible. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis told a news conference Wednesday that Colorado resident students ages 12 to 17 who have received at least...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Edwards Considering Vaccination Incentive Program in Louisiana

Louisiana's vaccination rate against COVID-19 has plateaued. Currently, about 30% of the state's residents are considered to be fully vaccinated. About 34% of the state's population is believed to have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine protocol. Still, that leaves an awful lot of the state's residents not vaccinated and that is a reason for concern according to Governor Edwards.
Polk County, IAKCCI.com

Polk County considering COVID-19 vaccine incentives

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple Polk County officials confirmed to KCCI Wednesday that plans are underway to offer residents incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes as vaccine rates plateau across Iowa and the country. According to the CDC, 45% of Polk County residents were vaccinated as of Wednesday evening.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper talks vaccine incentives, rental assistance

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper gave an update on COVID-19 and several related issues. Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced the state is offering incentives for those who get vaccinated at select locations through June 8. Those receiving their first...
Lotterytribuneledgernews.com

Qantas offers unlimited flights in biggest vaccine incentive

Qantas Airways Ltd. is offering unlimited flights for a year among a pool of prizes for people who’ve had COVID-19 shots, the biggest incentive yet from an Australian business in a bid to accelerate the country’s sluggish vaccination rollout. Giving details about the program on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Alan...
Ohio StateNPR

Ohio's Vaccine Lottery Proves An Effective Incentive

Ohio officials decided on a one-million-dollar jackpot for a lottery exclusively for vaccinated Ohioans. It appears to be paying off, with a spike in the number of those getting the shots. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. When Ohio's COVID-19 vaccination rate was plateauing, state officials realized they needed a new incentive. Enter...
InternetInternational Business Times

Dating Apps To Show Vaccination Status, Incentives To Come

The White House announced Friday that it is partnering with select dating apps to start including “vaccination stickers” on user’s profiles, providing incentives for getting the jab and including information about the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the app to encourage the non-vaxxed to get vaxxed. Over the next several weeks, users...
Healthkisswtlz.com

MidMichigan Health Offers Vaccine Incentive

MidMichigan Health is offering an incentive to its employees, physicians, students, volunteers and contractors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine by June 25. “As the largest employer in most of the counties we serve, it is our responsibility to be an example for our communities. We realize there may be hesitancy in the vaccine; however, we trust the science behind it and the data continues to show – it works,” said Lydia Watson, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, MidMichigan Health. “While we have had nearly 63 percent of employees receive the vaccine, we want to get that number even higher. By offering an incentive, we believe we can increase the number of those vaccinated, offering a greater level of protection against the virus for all.”
Oregon Statethelundreport.org

Oregon Offering Lottery Prizes As Incentive To Get Vaccinated

Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced lottery prizes and scholarships -- including a $1 million prize -- for Oregonians who get a COVID-19 vaccination. The move marks an aggressive step by Oregon to boost its lagging vaccination pace, but it’s not unprecedented. Other states are using prizes and gimmicks to attract people to line up for a shot. Ohio announced a series of $1 million lottery prizes to people who get a COVID-19 vaccination. Maine is offering residents free hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes.