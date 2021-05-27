I Found A Coffee Pod Hack That Saves Me $150 Every Month

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Moving into my first solo apartment has been an eye-opening experience, to say the least. Over the past year, I've learned more cleaning hacks and techniques than you can imagine, especially in the kitchen. I cook so much that each night I'm left with a plethora of dishes to clean and dry. Ultimately, I've had to find the most efficient way to clean the mess. While I can easily use paper towels to dry off or help clean any areas, I'm also conscious of reducing my carbon footprint. That's why I started using the Swedish Wholesale Store Sponge Clothes.