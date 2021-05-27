Jerry O'Connell 'Had No Idea' Stand By Me Costar Wil Wheaton Felt 'Forced' to Act by Parents

Our parents come from a generation which strongly believed that it is better to stay in the same house even after the marriage is long over, you know, for the betterment of their children. It’s not easy for the kids to witness their families get split into two and come to terms with the social stigma surrounding it. A child needs both mom and dad, they say. But doesn’t growing up in a broken home affect a child’s development? Isn’t it devastating to watch the toxic dynamic between your parents, the constant bickering and possibly, abuse and infidelity? This has a long-lasting impact on a child’s attachment style and view of relationships. Maybe divorce isn’t as damaging as raising a child in the middle of a toxic relationship, and Shruti Haasan, even though a young girl, was aware of this when her parents got separated.