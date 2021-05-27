UMA Town Halls to feature essential driver training review

The Cities of Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills Estates, and Rolling Hills are excited to present a Public Safety Town Hall with Lomita Sheriff’s Station personnel on Thursday, May 27 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Join us to discuss safety on the Peninsula! The Town Hall will be held as a hybrid virtual and in-person meeting. Limited in-person seating is available – email mbright@rpvca.gov to reserve your spot and receive location information. To register for Zoom login information, visit https://bit.ly/3xTsqB0. For additional information, please contact RPV Administrative Analyst McKenzie Bright at 310-544-5305 or mbright@rpvca.gov. If you are a person with a disability and need an accommodation to participate in programs, services, activities and meetings, contact the City of RPV’s ADA Coordinator/Risk Manager at 310-683-3157, adarequests@rpvca.gov, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., RPV, CA 90275 at least 48 hours in advance to request auxiliary aid or accommodation.