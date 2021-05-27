UMA Town Halls to feature essential driver training review

Before I saw the Town Manager job posted online, I had never traveled to or through Winchester, Connecticut the closest I had ever come to town prior was either Simsbury, where I had once interviewed for a job, or Bristol, where I frequented Lake Compounce as a kid. Overall, up until this past winter, I was extremely unfamiliar with the northwest corner and Winchester as a town. As I decided to apply for the position, I set out on an expedition to see what there was to see of the town and learn all that I could.