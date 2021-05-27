Cancel
UMA Town Halls to feature essential driver training review

By Shandra Martinez
busandmotorcoachnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Motorcoach Association is helping members prepare for the return of business with training for their drivers. “Help your drivers prepare for business to return by ensuring they have the training they need to succeed and feel confident after limited opportunities to practice their craft over the past year,” said UMA President Larry Killingsworth.

