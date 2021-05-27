Cancel
‘The French Dispatch’ Lands Fall Release Date After Setting Cannes Premiere

By Anthony D'Alessandro
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearchlight’s latest Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch, will finally see the light of day with a theatrical release of Oct. 22. after being held during the pandemic. The all-star ensemble feature which counts Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Ed Norton, Saoirse Ronan and more in its cast will also play the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival which runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 10.

