Hong Kong, May 19 (ANI): Government hesitancy about pushing COVID-19 vaccination is costing Hong Kong. From the outbreak last year to the beginning of this year, the government's action plan could best be described as "suppress and lift": impose strict social controls to squeeze the number of infections to a minimum, then relax somewhat to spare the economy. Not ideal but perhaps the best of several bad options. The problem was that it did not provide a lasting solution to the crisis, it only bought time until one emerged, reported SCMP.