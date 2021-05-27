Cancel
Chad Michael Murray’s Ted Bundy Biopic Sparks Backlash: 'Do We Really Need Another Movie?'

By Jen Juneau
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad Michael Murray has been cast in another retelling of the story of Ted Bundy. ScreenDaily announced last month that Murray, 39, would portray the notorious 1970s serial killer in a new movie, joining a long line of Hollywood heartthrobs like Cary Elwes, James Marsters and, most recently, Zac Efron, to embrace the challenging role.

