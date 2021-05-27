Censor-Happy Twitter Begs Indian Government to Respect Free Speech

Words are shortcuts to express complex subjects like the right to free speech, or political ideologies: words save time, but can oversimplify or miss the real issues. David Pearse’s letter is about free speech. No American denies the importance of free speech. The censorship he discusses should be about speech that is harmful to individuals or to our society. Our Constitution provides for a few rights, but the founders probably assumed the citizenry would understand that rights in a society always carry with them responsibilities. We are not solitary cave dwellers. We don’t have the right to steal from our neighbor or deny our rights to others. We don’t have the right to public speech that endangers others, such as falsely yelling fire in a crowded theater, with the sole purpose of creating chaos.