TUI sells 49% stake in RIU Hotels for 670 million euros

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Holiday company TUI Group on Thursday said it has agreed to sell its 49% stake in Spain’s RIU Hotels SA to co-owner RIU-Group in a deal giving the joint venture an enterprise value of 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

TUI said the expected net cash consideration for the sale stands at 540 million euros, adding that including an earn-out-element - payable once RIU Hotels SA delivers its budgets for 2022 and 2023 - it would grow to 670 million euros.

The transaction, which TUI said will generate a considerable book gain, is expected to be completed in late summer 2021. Proceeds will be used to cut debt which increased significantly during the Corona pandemic.

TUI said a separate and long-standing 50/50 hotel joint venture with RIU - including 100 hotels and resorts around the world - would be unaffected by the deal.

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

