newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Rose Byrne Is Empowered By 1980s Aerobics In New Physical Trailer

toofab.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ unveiled the official trailer for its dramedy "Phyical" starring Rose Byrne. The clip begins with Byrne's character Sheila dealing with her insecurities as a put upon housewife in 1980s San Diego. After her husband loses his job and she's on the brink of mental collapse, Sheila finds solace in the new exercise craze of aerobics. Soon she is taking control of her life, inspiring others and building a fitness videotape empire. "You don't know what I'm capable of," Sheila exclaims. The 10-episode series, created by Annie Weisman, premieres globally on June 18.

toofab.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobics#Physical Exercise#Clip#Housewife#1980s San Diego#Husband#Official Trailer#Solace#Mental Collapse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for 'Physical' [Video]

Apple has posted the official trailer for 'Physical', a new series coming to Apple TV+. Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is a quietly tormented housewife in ’80s San Diego, who, behind closed doors, battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.
CelebritiesSHAPE

The Lifelong Wellness Practices Rose Byrne Will Never Quit

As the months of quarantine crawled by, Rose Byrne learned a fun new skill: crafting cocktails. "I got into being an artisanal cocktail waitress," she says, laughing. "But I'm really slow at it. For me, it's time consuming and labor intensive. My husband [actor Bobby Cannavale] will be like, 'I've been waiting for 25 minutes.'" For the record, she and Bobby aren't actually married, but they call each other husband and wife. (Because after nine years together and two kids, why not?) They are currently living on the West Coast (Rose has been working there) with their young sons, Rafa and Rocco. At this point, the glamour of the Hollywood red carpet seems like something from another planet. "All my beauty routines have gone out the window," says Rose, 41. "I spend my days covered in markers, Play-Doh, and flour."
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Rafe Spall: ‘Madonna came up and started grinding me. A circle formed’

For all the standing ovations, Hollywood roles and parties with stars, nothing beats the rough and tumble of real life for actor Rafe Spall. The play was going well. It was going very well, a Broadway production of Pinter’s Betrayal, starring Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz as a married couple and Rafe Spall as her lover – the last thing Mike Nichols directed before he died. It was a hit; so much so that one night Madonna invited the cast round for dinner. “So I went to dinner,” says Spall.
TV & Videosithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ releases official trailer of upcoming drama series ‘Physical’ coming on June 18

The official trailer of Apple TV+’s new ‘Physical’ series is out now. Starring Sheila Rubin as Rose Byrne, ‘Physical’ is a motivational drama series situated in the 1980s San Diego. The show is directed and executive produced by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing. Other executive producers of the series are Annie Weisman, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, and others.
Workoutsthecut.com

Get Into Aerobics This Summer

Rose Byrne’s new Apple TV series, Physical, revisits an early incarnation of the fitness guru: the aerobics instructor. The series, set to be released on June 18, features Byrne as a jaded 1980s housewife who takes up aerobics to “fight her demons.” As the series progresses, Byrne’s infatuation with the exercise grows into an empire as she builds a revolutionary business by producing at-home aerobic videos.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

'Physical' Trailer Is Here To Fill The 'Glow'-Sized Hole In Your Heart

Seemingly created in a lab to satiate fans still disgruntled over the cancelation of “Glow,” the new dark comedy “Physical” starring Rose Byrne is almost here to scratch the nostalgia-driven 1980s itch in your life. The 10-episode series, which premieres on Apple TV+ on June 18, follows Byrne’s Sheila Rubin,...
TV & VideosCollider

First 'Ghosts' Trailer Reveals Rose McIver's CBS Comedy

Ghosts, the new supernatural comedy featuring iZombie star Rose McIver, has just gained its first trailer. The series co-stars rapper and Pitch Perfect actor Utkarsh Ambudkar. Ghosts follows a couple, Samantha and Jay (McIver and Ambudkar), who inherits a large bed & breakfast that is haunted by many spirits. The series is actually based on a hit BBC One show of the same name that began airing in 2019. BBC Studios will serve as executive producers on the CBS remake.
Moviesfiz-x.com

Mark Wahlberg Has Lived and Died a Thousand Times in Trailer for INFINITE

Paramount+ has revealed the first trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sci-fi action movie Infinite, which comes from director Antoine Fuqua. The movie tells the story of a mysterious group of continuously reincarnated people that fight an evil madman who’s been hell-bent on trying to ruin the world for centuries. The...
MoviesVice

A24’s new horror will make you want to snort a line of birth control

Not content with exposing the true horror of the cosy nuclear family (Hereditary) and ruining summer festis for us all for life (Midsommar), A24’s next terrifying film takes on the miracle of life, with pregnancy horror False Positive. A film about the anxiety of pregnancy and fertility, False Positive stars...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Dexter star reveals how the new series will have major change

Fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the upcoming revival of crime drama, Dexter – and now, one of the stars of the show has revealed the new episodes will feature a major change. Jamie Chung, who will appear in the new series as well-known true-crime podcaster, Molly,...
Moviesshadowandact.com

Omari Hardwick Joins Halle Berry In Netflix Sci-Fi Adventure Film 'The Mothership'

Power star Omari Hardwick has joined Halle Berry in The Mothership, a sci-fi adventure feature hailing from MRC Film, Automatik and Netflix. Written and directed by Matt Charman, the film sees Halle Berry portraying the role of Sara Morse, a woman picking up the pieces following the mysterious disappearance of her husband when she discovers an extraterrestrial object beneath her farmland home. Sara and her children race to decipher the connection between this strange object and her husband's disappearance.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Chris Rock Reminded ‘Spiral’ Crew About ‘Pootie Tang’ After Nailing Dramatic One-Take: ‘I Have Range’

When news broke in May 2019 that Chris Rock was relaunching the “Saw” horror franchise with a new film based on his own original idea, many fans of the comedy icon never saw such a career move coming. But Darren Lynn Bousman, director of four “Saw” films and the upcoming Rock starrer “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” recently told Esquire that Rock’s horror bonafides run deeper than most fans know.
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jesse Plemons to star in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite 'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series 'Love and Death'. As per Variety, the forthcoming series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book 'Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and...
Moviesphillyvoice.com

Netflix drops trailer for 'Fatherhood' starring Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart will appear in a role that is very different than what fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the comedian over the years. Netflix released the trailer Monday for Hart's next project, the comedy-drama film "Fatherhood," and the preview gives fans a glimpse into the serious acting chops that Hart will flex.