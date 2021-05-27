Rose Byrne Is Empowered By 1980s Aerobics In New Physical Trailer
Apple TV+ unveiled the official trailer for its dramedy "Phyical" starring Rose Byrne. The clip begins with Byrne's character Sheila dealing with her insecurities as a put upon housewife in 1980s San Diego. After her husband loses his job and she's on the brink of mental collapse, Sheila finds solace in the new exercise craze of aerobics. Soon she is taking control of her life, inspiring others and building a fitness videotape empire. "You don't know what I'm capable of," Sheila exclaims. The 10-episode series, created by Annie Weisman, premieres globally on June 18.toofab.com